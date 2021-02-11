Beenie Man pleads not guilty
Trial begins on April 19
BEENIE Man pleaded not guilty to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and Noise Abatement Act when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday.
The 47-year-old dancehall deejay is scheduled to stand trial on April 19.
He is being represented by attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon.
In speaking with the media outside the courthouse, Gordon said he was only aware of the DRMA breach and learnt of the Noise Abatement Act breach when he appeared in court.
“He [Beenie Man] has been charged with failing to obtain permission from the superintendent (police) contrary to the Noise Abatement Act. He has been charged with a breach of the curfew contrary to the [DRMA]. He has pleaded not guilty to both offences,” said Gordon.
“His team sent through one summons to us, so we were aware that there was one summons. This morning (yesterday) when I got to court and asked to see the court's file, I recognised that there was a second summons. The clerk assures me that [it] was served on Mr Davis. We did not have any issue with that,” Gordon continued.
In December 2020, Beenie Man was served a summons for allegedly organising an entertainment event in contravention of the DRMA on November 29 in the parish.
Beenie Man, whose given name is Moses Davis, had also come under fire for promoting a New Year's Eve event.
A Grammy-winning artiste, Beenie Man is known for songs including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy