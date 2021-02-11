Beenie Man pleads not guilty

BEENIE Man pleaded not guilty to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and Noise Abatement Act when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday.

The 47-year-old dancehall deejay is scheduled to stand trial on April 19.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon.

In speaking with the media outside the courthouse, Gordon said he was only aware of the DRMA breach and learnt of the Noise Abatement Act breach when he appeared in court.

“He [Beenie Man] has been charged with failing to obtain permission from the superintendent (police) contrary to the Noise Abatement Act. He has been charged with a breach of the curfew contrary to the [DRMA]. He has pleaded not guilty to both offences,” said Gordon.

“His team sent through one summons to us, so we were aware that there was one summons. This morning (yesterday) when I got to court and asked to see the court's file, I recognised that there was a second summons. The clerk assures me that [it] was served on Mr Davis. We did not have any issue with that,” Gordon continued.

In December 2020, Beenie Man was served a summons for allegedly organising an entertainment event in contravention of the DRMA on November 29 in the parish.

Beenie Man, whose given name is Moses Davis, had also come under fire for promoting a New Year's Eve event.

A Grammy-winning artiste, Beenie Man is known for songs including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.