Beenie, Popcaan to Sound Di Alarm
BEENIE MAN is one of several acts set to perform on this year's staging of the annual Tru-Juice Sound Di Alarm Music Festival. The event is scheduled for Dinthill Sports Complex in Linstead, St Catherine, tonight.
Show time is 8:00 pm.
Organised by Iba Mahr and his Harrar Music Group, the event is a main staple on the St Catherine event calendar for the last four years and its proceeds dedicated to work at the Linstead Hospital.
In addition to Beenie Man, other acts include Popcaan, Norris Man, Etana, Turbulence, Bugle, Warrior King, Chuck Fender, and veteran singer Eric Donaldson. Donaldson, who hails from St Catherine, is a six-time Festival Song winner.
“Patrons can expect a great show this year, as always with some new acts that have never performed on The Sound Di Alarm stage. For the first time, I will be doing a full performance set so I'm excited to showcase that to the fans as well, “ said Iba Mahr.
Additional surprise performers are also set to make Tru-Juice Sound Di Alarm a special anniversary year. All performers have also given freely of their time and talent in support of this noble cause.
“We really want to rehabilitate the maternity ward of the hospital this year, so babies can be born at the Linstead Hospital once again. We urge persons to come out and support this worthy effort,” Iba Mahr said.
Additional parking has also been created to facilitate ease of access to the grounds for the event.
