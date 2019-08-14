Beenie's team baffled by 6ix's no-show

Last weekend's Summa Sizzle, promoted by Beenie Man, attracted a large turnout of patrons to the Woodleigh Sporting Complex in May Pen, Clarendon.

Among the performers were Kemar Highcon, Bounty Killer, Capleton, Shane E, General B, Admiral Bailey, Josey Wales, Iwaata, Intence and Rondell Positive.

Missing were 6ix, which comprises dancehall acts Squash, Daddy 1 and Chronic Law.

Rohan “Blue” Smith, manager for Beenie Man, explained their absence in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“Basically, their management team charged us a figure, we committed to the figure. When it was time for performance, they did not perform! We don't know why. There was an agreement, Beenie Man and myself agreed and committed to it. We have not received a call explaining why they did not perform. Summa Sizzle and Beenie Man handled business,” said Smith.

He continued, “We worked out everything with the authorities to ensure there was no interruption with their set. We have been promoting their performance for months now; if the issue was money, don't you think it would have made sense for their team to put out an advisory from day one?”

The “interruptions” which Smith alluded to was ensuring the show didn't end before the group's performance — a situation which occured at the recently concluded Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay.

On Monday, Chronic Law took to social media and dismissed claims that he was booked for the event.

“Chronic Law neva book fi Summa Sizzle, cyaa trick di 6ixx,” he wrote on Instagram.

“When yuh book a artiste fi a show, di artiste suppose to get a deposit!!! Me and some man a devn fren and di msg weh me get ago seh, from the show gwaan good mi will get a thing. Work mi a work mi naa look good name.”

— Kevin Jackson