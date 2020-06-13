Beenie shines on Porus project

RECORD labels Sponge Music and Naturalbond Productions are pinning their hopes on the Porus rhythm.



The rhythm, released on the June 5, has already spawned Beenie Man's popular single Do You Wanna Be That Guy.



The song highlights the police turning up at the Verzuz battle between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer on May 23. During the session Beenie Man, thinking that the cops were there to pull the plug, asked one of the officers: 'Do you want to be that guy?'



Charles Sponge, principal of Sponge Music, said he's happy with Beenie Man's contribution to the project.



“Beenie Man is one of the greatest hitmakers in dancehall music and I am happy that my label and Naturalbond Production are responsible for the production of his latest hit. From the moment the song was recorded, we knew it was going to be a hit. Even before it was officially released the song began circulating on the Internet. It's as if this song has a life of its own,” he said.



The Porus rhythm also features songs from several other acts including I-Octane, Jahmiel, Flexx, Knaxx, Lybran, Corry Dip, Dre Zee, Shane E, and King Samir.



“We're pleased with the response to the entire project; we've found a hit with Beenie Man's single. We're putting a lot of promotion behind the entire project and we're confident that some of the other songs on the project are going to be hits too,” said Elvie, CEO of Naturalbond Productions.



Sponge added, “This is just the beginning for both labels [as] we have a lot more projects coming. Music is something that my partner, Elvie from Naturalbond, and I love very much. We've been doing this since we were kids and now we're taking it to a higher level. I have to big up my cousin and mentor, Zum of Good Good Production, and Junior Skeng [Mavado's manager]. I've learned a lot about the business from both of them.”