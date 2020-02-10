Belinda Brady shows way

Singer Belinda Brady is celebrating the success of her latest song, Show Me , which is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart. It is produced by veteran drummer Paul Kastick.

“As a songwriter, singer and performer, I am always inspired by the colour of the music that I hear. When I heard the beat for Show Me, I was immediately drawn to the blend of the lovers' rock drum syncopation, blended with live horns and the keyboard skank. The colours inspired a story of love and intimacy, which is relatable,” explained Brady, who was born in Jamaica but lives in Canada.

The Rebel Vibez Canadian Top Ten Reggae Chart airs on Vibe105 FM, a popular radio station with West Indians in Canada.

“We are in a different age now where we don't need the major labels to give us a 'bly', per say, to release our music and to give us exposure to our fans. I am extremely happy about the paradigm shift in music and the industry,” said Brady. “It has given independent artistes like myself a platform and opportunity to engage, grow and nurture our micro fan base. How we choose to approach this is really up to us as artistes. That being said, I am happy with the song's release and the new fans that have come aboard worldwide as a result,” she added.

Originally from Kingston, Brady moved to Canada in 1993. She is a former background vocalist and dancer for Shaggy, Julian Marley and soca star Denyse Plummer. She credits those years for shaping her as an artiste.

“I would say those experiences were music and performance boot camps on steroids. I was immediately thrust into the limelight with these stars as a very young talent. I would even say, at the time, I was still not fully developed as a talent,” she said. “I had to work extremely hard to be ready for a show vocally, physically and mentally. Working with all three taught me the importance of preparation, discipline and focus, which is a huge deal for me in every aspect of my life.”

Brady has musical roots. Her father (the late) Carl Brady was an original member of Byron Lee and The Dragonaires. To date, she has released two albums — Time of My Life and Naked. She is also a two-time Juno Award nominee; those came in 1998 for Flex and in 2003 for Gifted Man.

She won the Canadian Urban Music Award in 1999 for Best R&B Single for Too Late.