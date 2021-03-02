Beres sends love

MERVIS Walsh, manager of reggae legend Beres Hammond, said although the singer couldn't embrace his fans during Sunday's 'Love From a Distance' concert, he still connected with them.

“He's very pleased. He missed his fans, whom he refers to as family, and he is happy that everyone received him so well. After two years of not performing, it felt good to be back on stage performing for his people,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Hammond's performance brought down the curtains on this year's Reggae Month celebrations, hosted under the theme 'Come Ketch Di Riddim Virtually'. The coronavirus forced organisers to pivot and facilitate a virtual event.

The concert, which was streamed on Hammond's Facebook page, VP Records' YouTube page and all Reggae Month social media accounts, attracted millions of viewers. Up to yesterday, VP Records' stream was trending at number five with close to 600,000 views.

The showcase became the traditional Sunday evening dessert for many, as Hammond took the stage at exactly 9:00 pm to render the sweet melodies of No Goodbye from his 2008 album A Moment In Time. This was followed by more popular hits like Can't Stop A Man, One Dance, and She Loves Me Now. Just when viewers thought the event couldn't get any better, the singer was joined by Grammy Award-winning artiste Buju Banton to perform A Little More Time, Falling In Love All Over Again and Can You Play Some More.

The 'King of Lovers' Rock' was later complemented by the 'Queen of Reggae', Marcia Griffiths. Both performed the hit Live On, and though it has been 14 years since its release the harmony reiterated exactly why the track is as timeless as it is.

Popcaan's appearance was perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening. The dancehall deejay and Hammond performed God is Love, but not before Popcaan publicly saluted Hammond for his 'legend' status. Like a father and son, the 65-year-old and 32-year-old embraced while giving the passionate set.

Throughout the show other popular Beres performed tracks like No Disturb Sign, Sweet Lies, Double Trouble, Love Means Never To Say I'm Sorry, Step Aside Now, and I Feel Good. In the middle of the set he paused to share how he longs to see his supporters face to face.

“It's been close to two years since I've been on the stage and I'm not feeling good [about that]. I miss my fans…but I hope that tonight we can once again come together. So, involve yourselves…feel free,” said Hammond on stage.

Meanwhile, supporters everywhere took to social media to express their enthusiasm about Sundays' concert.

“Best virtual show, ever!” wrote Kaari Marrast on Instagram.

Melissa Pryce added, “Den somebody coulda really miss this? No sah!”

Felicia Phillips said, “I pray this is just the beginning of many great virtual concerts. Well done. Everything was on point.”