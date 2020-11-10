Bertie Dan clears battlefield

If the dancehall was a certified college that awarded degrees, Bertie Dan would likely graduate with honours. The veteran singer has trod the sound system path for nearly 40 years and has no intention of stopping.

Bertie Dan looks at the current state of dances in Jamaica on Battlefield, his new song, which is produced by Kion Smith for Shashamane77 Records. On it, he notes that going to a dance was once enjoyable but that is not the case these days.

“Is a whole heap a violence a gwaan inna dance all over di place. Wha' dis song is saying is, 'when yuh go to dance yuh go to have some fun',” he said.

It was not a lot of fun at one of the dances Bertie Dan attended early this year in Rockfort, east Kingston. Gunshots rang out in the venue and chaos ensued.

“When mi look 'round is people a drop over one another,” he recalled.

Battlefield is the latest song in a long career for Bertie Dan, who was born Albert Scarlett. He has lived for most of his life in east Kingston, learning about Rastafari and working on sound systems like King Tubby's, Volcano, Stur Gav and Caveman International.

Along the way, he has recorded a number of songs including Cocaine Mash up Yuh Brain, which was produced by Anthony “Gilly Dread” Gilbert, best known as Bob Marley's chef. His most successful song remains Money Money, a collaboration with Cutty Ranks.

In the 1990s, he toured North America and Europe with Mystic Revealers and deejay Nardo Ranks.

Battlefield is the follow-up to Stay With Me, a song Bertie Dan released in August. Though they may not be as enjoyable as the 1980s and 1990s, he still gets a buzz going to dances.

“Mi still find some enjoyment inna it, jus' like music. A it mi love,” he said.

— Howard Campbell