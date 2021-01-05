Binelly rolls out

With three years of experience under his belt, Binelly hopes that his latest track — Roll Out — will give him the extra boost he needs to make it big.

“Well, not only Roll Out but for all my songs, my hope is that all my tracks to do exceptionally well. I've been getting very good feedback on the track so I'm really just appreciating the movement right now,” the artiste, whose given name is Martico Gardener, told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Quefa Don Records, the track was officially released on October 19. Filmed in his hometown Salt Marsh in Trelawny, the accompanying music video was released on the same day as the track. It was directed by Shot N' Stunning Production.

The 19-year-old Spot Valley High School alumnus has always been interested in music. However, it was not until his support system encouraged him to pursue it professionally that he decided to.

“Well, I was always singing for as long as I can remember but I started taking it seriously and knew that it was a part of me at 16 years old. My mom helped me to get a foot in the industry, she pushed and encouraged me all the way,” he said.

Binelly is known for other tracks like Stick To Miself, Rich, Badness, Real Dawg Dem, and Man A Rise.

Although he admitted to looking up to all artistes for what they contribute to the music industry, the deejay says he offers something completely unique.

“My sound is just different. I truly believe that in order to stand out in this business you have to be unique. I largely do dancehall with other elements,” he added.

For him, crafting lyrics is an easy feat.

“When entering the studio, sometimes I don't have a solid option or idea of what kind of song I'm going to record because I'm a diverse artiste. I build my lyrics, flow and melodies and they always sound great because it all comes from my heart and soul; as soon as the beat starts playing, I start singing,” Binelly continued.

Plans are in place to produce a new album slated to debut in February.

Even though the coronavirus has halted the progress of many, the deejay continues to do his best.

“The pandemic is rough, but I just have to stay focused and with God all things are possible. I will continue to do more music for my fans,” he said.