Binns makes a Statement

AFTER taking a two-year break from music, singer Marvin Binns returned last year with the six-track EP titled Statement.

Statement was released in September and features collaborations with Lockit ( Say What), and Brasko ( Waist Line).

“I worked with producers such as Kingston City Music Group, Arm Wave, Kevstar Music, and D-Ageless Lloyd on this project. I also produced a track, My Ex,” Binns told the Jamaica Observer.

Statement features a remake of American singer Donell Jones's chart-topping hit You Know What's Up, which Binns renamed What's Up.

Binns is looking to break new ground with Statement. Currently residing between Atlanta and Florida, he has been promoting the set locally but it was stalled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He, however, plans to step-up the campaign once things are back to normal.

Born in Manchester, Binns is the twin brother of singer Marlon Binns. He attended Christiana High in Mandeville, before relocating to Kingston to pursue his musical ambitions.

“After I finished high school I moved to Kingston to be near to where the heartbeat of music is in Jamaica. The first producers I worked with in 2002 were Sly [Dunbar] and Robbie [Shakespeare] and that was a good experience for me where I learnt a lot musically,” said Binns.

He lists American singers Stevie Wonder, Donell Jones and Carl Thomas, as well as Bob Marley, Beres Hamond and Garnett Silk as inspiration.

“The journey has been a roller coaster but it's worth it. Music is my passion and I follow my passion,” he said.