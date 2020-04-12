Birth of a tradition

The stage at Little Theatre in St Andrew was dark this morning. No dancers waiting in the wings, no musicians tuning their instruments, no singers waiting to enthral an audience.

For nearly 40 years the stage of the theatre has come alive at 6:00 am on Easter Sunday, thanks to National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) with its annual 'Morning of Music and Movement'.

However, this year it was not to be. Due to the restrictions on mass gatherings as a result of the COVID -19 crisis the eagerly awaited event had to be shelved, leaving a void in the entertainment calendar for many.

Noted tenor and former member of NDTC Singers, Carl Bliss took to Facebook to share his memories of the genesis of the event, having been in a meeting with co-founder of NDTC, the later Professor Rex Nettleford when the early morning performance was conceived.

“I remember being at a small meeting at Professor Nettleford's house and he said, 'Ladies and gentlemen I have an idea'. So the four of us present (I believe it was Marjorie Whylie, Chairman Maurice Stoppi, Verona Ashman and myself) listened attentively. He continued, 'I would like us to introduce an Easter Sunday show starting at 6.00am'. Everybody looked at him puzzled, then Verona asked, 'Are you crazy Rex? You hear what you just said?' He replied, 'What you mean?' to which Verona responded, 'You just said 6.00am!' Rex then laughed and said 'Oh? What the hell? Six am it is then!' Up to when we left him, no one thought he was really serious. However, he was,” Bliss shared.

He told the Jamaica Observer that the cast and crew was on “pins and needles” the night before the performance. He explained that nobody wanted to mess up this morning performance.

“Everybody was afraid to fall asleep. People who lived far away found somewhere in town [to stay] close to the theatre. I lived in Rock Hall at the time and I was nervous. I didn't want to go to sleep…but somehow I dozed off. The show was set for six o'clock and I woke up at quarter to six. I was one of the soloists on Misa Criolla along with Vibart Seaforth. I have never driven so fast in my life. I got to the theatre at 6:05, only to find Rex pacing at the front of the theatre looking at every car that came into the parking lot.

“It was a great show. All of that nervous energy made it excellent, as we all wanted to be our best. After the show, two nuns came over to Rex and thanked him for the performance and said after that performance there was no need to go to church. That cemented what he also wanted the event to be, an act of worship,” Bliss continued.

That year the programme included dance works and musical selections that have become part of the fabric of the story. Ave Verum, choreographed by Bert Rose, was performed by Judith Pennant and Barry Moncrieffe; The Rope and the Cross was performed by Melanie Graham as Mary, mother of Jesus, and Monica McGowan as Judith, mother of Judas. The company performed Hush and Goodbye Motherland, two movements from Nettleford's epic The Crossing; and that year the tradition also began of closing the morning with Psalm 150, based on the music arranged by Noel Dexter.

As for the singers, they performed suites of spirituals and Caribbean songs.

The inaugural performance, which was held on April 19, 1981, was in tribute to Joyce Lalor the former head of NDTC Singers who had died just prior. Since then each year the Easter Sunday morning event has paid respect to a fallen member of their own. Among those who have received this honour are drummer James Walker, lighting technician and theatre manager George Carter, co-founders Eddy Thomas and Rex Nettleford, dancers Monica McGowan and Madge Broderick, and Cuban choreographer Eduardo Rivero Walker.

This year's performance would have been dedicated to former dancer, choreographer and artistic director Barry Moncrieffe, who died in January.