Black Panther 2 coming
The sequel to Black Panther is coming to theatres on May 6, 2022, Marvel Studios announced on Saturday.
Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the 2018 original, will return to direct the sequel. He made the announcement onstage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.
Coogler said he wasn't ready to reveal a title or a plot yet for the highly anticipated sequel.
The Disney-Marvel action movie that also celebrates black culture and the African Diaspora, nabbed three Oscar awards earlier this year — Best Original Score and Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. It also became the first superhero film to earn a Best Picture nomination. It won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture in March.
Black Panther follows T'Challa, who upon the death of his father returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he's drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.
The star-studded cast of the 2018 film included Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright.
Black Panther shattered box office records by becoming the highest-ever grossing superhero film in North America, according to the Associated Press.
