Black Queen hosts St Ann stage show
Black Queen is gearing up to kick off the stage show 'From Then Till Now — Retro Meets Dancehall' at the scenic Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Saturday, January 25.
“The event is being held with a retro party in mind that would take patrons to the era of the 90s to the present, with the likes of Frisco Kidd, Merciless, Little Hero, Macka Diamond, Chuck Fenda, Gage among many more to hit the stage. Several surprise acts who have made their names and are current will also be featured. People are excited about the event,” Black Queen, head of BQ Promotions, said.
The gates open at noon while showtime is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.
Black Queen is aiming to recreate a family friendly festival vibe for the event.
“The event would also feature several stalls that offer art and craft items, stalls with food and beverages. There will be a 'Herbs Zone' and a 'Fun Village' in the day to capture those early birds that would want to enjoy the sprawling lawns and cool breeze made possible by the well-groomed coconut and palm trees spread across the venue,” she said.
Patrons can expect non-stop musical selections from guest disc jocks who will spin during the day, and at intervals during the live performances.
Black Queen has a long history of tackling social causes.
“It started with Black and Proud in 2012, this song is always big on the radio in Black History Month in February which is also Reggae Month, and I plan to use it as an educational tool for this upcoming generation. We still have issues with our race, loving and embracing ourselves,” she said.
Black Queen first made a name with her R&B-flavoured Roll With Me and You Say.
