Black Queen is Black 'N' Proud

REGGAE-dancehall singer Black Queen recently launched her first major body of work—a seven-track EP titled Black N Proud. A launch party was held at a private residence in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on August 30. All COVID-19 protocols were observed in keeping with Government guidelines.

The event was attended by several artistes, including D'Angel, Chuck Fenda, Ras Bogle, Singa J, and Italee as well as several radio disc jocks and music insiders.

At the launch, Black Queen was backed by a live band as she performed songs such as You Say, which was dedicated to her husband; and the title song Black N Proud, which she dedicated to veteran disc jockey Elise Kelly who inspired her over the years.

“People were elated to see my transformation from dancehall to the cultural side of music. DJ Amber was moved to tears when she realised how far I have come on my journey. It was a beautiful atmosphere and positive vibes,” said Black Queen.

Black Queen thanked all the artistes, especially her female colleagues Italee and D'Angel, for their support.

“Special thanks to Italee who performed her powerful Grammy-nominated song at the event. D'Angel was a total surprise when she walked in and declared: 'Woman strength now' and said that she was in full support of this kind of conscious music because 'skin out' music don't go nowhere,” said Black Queen, whose given name is Semonie Giles.

The event was livestreamed by several radio stations and was promoted by Ammadothis Promotion.

In addition to Black N Proud, the EP features several standouts including Thankful, and Nobody Knows My Pain. The latter is a tribute to Niko Chromatic, who passed away after losing his battle with kidney disease in May 2018.

The EP is available online on all download digital platforms.

Black Queen grew up in the inner-city community of Waterhouse in Kingston. She dabbled in modelling but was eventually introduced to the ASHE Performing Arts Company where she honed her skills.

She is known for songs such as You Say and Do Mi Dat featuring Singer J.