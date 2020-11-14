Black Queen DOES ROYAL DUTY

Last month, reggae singer Black Queen performed at the annual Keeping Abreast luncheon, hosted by Jamaica Reach to Recovery and Sagicor Life Foundation.

She feels the occasion assisted her in bring awareness to cancer.

“It was a really enjoyable experience. They hosted a virtual event this year as a result of the pandemic, and I had to perform through a Zoom link, but I am glad I was able to participate and use my voice to raise awareness and my influence to make change. We all have the power to reduce the impact of cancer, so I am playing my part,” she said.

Black Queen performed Nobody Knows My Pain, a tribute to Nicko Chromatic who passed away after losing his battle with kidney disease.

Black Queen is committed to using her voice to raise awareness, make healthier lifestyle choices, champion the doctors and nurses making a difference, support cancer patients and survivors and fight for a cancer-free world.

Cancers account for 3,538 or 19.3 per cent of total deaths in Jamaica in 2016 while the World Health Organization International Agency for Cancer Research estimates that for 2018, there were 7,348 new cases of cancer in Jamaica. The risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50. Women who have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time.

Prostate cancer is also on the rise in the island. Officials say 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed by symptoms displayed when the disease is at an advanced stage.

Black Queen's new EP reflects similar lifestyle values to prevent the incident of non-communicable lifestyle diseases.

“Health and spiritual wellness are big themes on my recently released EP Black N Proud,” the artiste, whose real name is Semonie Giles, said.

She is pleased with the early sales on her 7-track effort which include standout songse Black and Proud, Thankful, and You Say.

“It's a joy to be able to put out this EP, not everyone has the same journey, they see the glitter but not the pain to get this far, so this is a major milestone for me. This EP has a universal message of love, self-love and health which everyone can relate to,” she said.