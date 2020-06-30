Blaq Fuego, Hottarock are 'Ruthless'

Ugandan singer Blaq Fuego maintains a busy release schedule with Ruthless , a song he did with Jamaican deejay Hottarock. It is produced by Casey Golden for his BFuego Ent label.

Ruthless is the Minnesota-based artiste's latest collaboration with a Jamaican act. He previously worked with singer Dahvid Slur.

“My spirit is wild and I mostly create through my experience and my mood at the particular time. I prefer not to stick to a particular sound because it becomes monotonous for my taste buds,” Blaq Fuego told the Jamaica Observer. “I've created alternative rock records sitting in my archives.”

The song with the St Mary-born Hottarock continues Blaq Fuego's recent policy of releasing a single every fortnight. Let me Know, Parking Lot (with Kold Kardiac) and Besos (which he did with Russell Eve) are reggaeton tracks aimed at the massive Latin market.

“As a little kid growing up, I was exposed to a range of musical artistes from all over the world. As for reggaeton, I'm attached because I was introduced to it by Puerto Rican friends who called me Fuego,” he explained. “I've released at least three reggaeton singles like Soy Caliente, Donde Quiera dedicated to the Venezuelan crisis. The most recent is Besos by Russell Eve and I. Russell Eve is an artiste I mentored through the years and he wanted a reggaeton single with me.”

Blaq Fuego (real name Pryce Wasswa), is from Kampala, capital of Uganda. He remembers hearing his parents play the music of Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Barrington Levy, and UB40 in their home. His influences also include Afrobeat giants Fela Kuti of Nigeria and Youssou N'Dour of Senegal.

With the COVID-19 restricting conventional promotion of music, Blaq Fuego has released a flurry of songs through social media since March.

“A song every fortnight is something I started just to let my fans understand that I have so much material that could get them through the pandemic lockdown and keep the Blaq Fuego vibes strong through the tough times,” he said. “The benefits are, I got more fans during the pandemic, my streaming platforms grew more, and I also got to hear more from my fans.”

