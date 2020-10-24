Blessed speaks for the Black Man

TWO-TIME Juno Award winner, reggae artiste Blessed has thrown his hat in the ring in support of black people. His latest song, Black Man , highlights the injustices being meted out to people of colour around the world.

“The inspiration to write Black Man came from the current state of black people around the world. It seems as if the justification for killing us is us killing ourselves,” Blessed said.

Produced by Jumpshot Records, Black Man was released on August 20.

Blessed says he is pleased with the feedback so far.

“The 'forward' from the song is overwhelmingly great as people can relate to what's being said in the song. They also love the melody and my delivery,” he explained.

Blessed has been making a name for himself on the reggae music scene in Canada. He won the Juno Award (Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards) for Reggae Recording of the Year in 2002 (for African Woman) and again in 2006 (for the song Reggae Time).

He has released more than 15 singles, including collaborations with Lutan Fyah, Queen Ifrica, Tarrus Riley, Junior Kelly and Mykal Rose.

Born in St Thomas, Blessed migrated to Canada in 1988. He has to date released one full-length, self-titled studio album and two mixtapes. His most recent mixtape, titled Just Blessed Just Irie, was released in May. The Doctor of Irie Sound in Austria produced the 20-track project.

Blessed is also promoting Dancehall Vaccine, produced by Da Real Thing Recordz and Explorer Records.