Blue IQ calls for end to violence

SINGJAY Blue IQ believes the high level of domestic violence and gang-related murders that Jamaicans experience on a daily basis has given it an air of normality.

“Violence is what is glorified by people we respect. For instance, an artiste can preach murder one minute, and the next minute mourn for their slain friend through gun violence. It [violence] is in the atmosphere, everywhere you turn, every interaction. Violence is taught to children as they grow up, and we don't try to find another way, this has been the way for so many years. The key to any further development here is through unlearning to relearn,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“It's a socialisation issue. We need to teach the youths dem a better way. I think we don't know better. As a race, black people don't know any better, how to act, how to deal with conflict, and the reason is socialisation, we are taught to express ourselves through violence,” said the artiste, whose real name is Neco Malik Williams.

He shared a story to illustrate his point.

“Today [yesterday], I was at a bus stop. I was going into a bus, but two ladies were behind me, one of them an elderly lady, so I gave them the go-ahead to go before me, but this man tried to go past the three of us. So I stopped him and I allowed them to go first. He told me that if he had his knife, he would have stabbed me. I told him I saw that and that was simply because he couldn't wait 20 seconds to go in a bus... He walked off angrily,” Blue IQ said.

According to the statistics presented by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the decade between 2000-2009 saw the highest number of murders committed locally, with 13,418 persons being killed, while 7,621 murders were committed between 1990 and 1999.

The years 2005, 2009 and 2017 were the single bloodiest years, with 1,674, 1,673 and 1,647, respectively. Last year, over 1,300 people were killed even though there were several States of emergency and zones of special operation all over the island. Murders are down 3.4 per cent this year when compared to the corresponding period last year.

“We need to dispose of what we thought we knew before because the old way is not working,” he concluded.

The singjay has been generating a lot of buzz in the streets with his latest, Finally, released on several digital platforms via the 2Flashy Records and OmniVerse Media imprints last month.

“Finally was released back in May, but due to COVID-19 restrictions we're just getting the chance to do any form of promotion. The upcoming track, Different, will be released this July, and it'll be just that...something different, pun intended,” he said, laughing.

The singjay grew up in the tough area of Central Village in St Catherine where he attended St Catherine and Jose Marti high schools.

“Music has always been in my family. I have been going to recording studios since I was a child. I was first professionally recorded by a friend of mine/brother who also introduced me to the DAW Fl Studio that started me off as a producer,” he said.

Currently signed to 2Flashy Records, Blue IQ is aiming for the top spot in dancehall.

“In five years, I see myself amongst the most revered musicians in the world... Someone who can be a symbol of hope the way many artistes who came from similar circumstances are symbols of hope for me,” he said.