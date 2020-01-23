Bob reigns on Billboard
Gold, a hit-laden collection by Bob Marley and The Wailers, re-enters the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number seven this week. Released by Island Records in 2005, the 34-song set was number one in May that year.
With streaming now influencing chart positions, a number of old titles continue to enjoy extended chart life. Interestingly, new albums by Govana and Vybz Kartel have not charted.
Marley also continues to hold the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers.
Firm at number two for a second week is Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection.
Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul rises from number five to three, while slipping one spot to number four is World on Fire by Stick Figure. The group is also number five with Set in Stone.
Greatest Hits by UB40 is steady at number six, while Rapture by Koffee is down to number eight.
Outside by Burna Boy holds the number nine spot, while Rebelution's Count Me In re-enters at number 10. The 11-track set, which features collaborations with Don Carlos and Collie Buddz, was a chart-topper in 2014.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy