Bob reigns on Billboard

Gold, a hit-laden collection by Bob Marley and The Wailers, re-enters the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number seven this week. Released by Island Records in 2005, the 34-song set was number one in May that year.

With streaming now influencing chart positions, a number of old titles continue to enjoy extended chart life. Interestingly, new albums by Govana and Vybz Kartel have not charted.

Marley also continues to hold the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Firm at number two for a second week is Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul rises from number five to three, while slipping one spot to number four is World on Fire by Stick Figure. The group is also number five with Set in Stone.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is steady at number six, while Rapture by Koffee is down to number eight.

Outside by Burna Boy holds the number nine spot, while Rebelution's Count Me In re-enters at number 10. The 11-track set, which features collaborations with Don Carlos and Collie Buddz, was a chart-topper in 2014.