Bob saves his best for Billboard

Three titl es by Bob Marley are in the top 10 of this week's Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. The streaming and sales-driven tally sees Legend:The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers at number one for a ninth consecutive week.

Gold, a retrospective first released in 2005, rises two places to number seven while 1977's Exodus re-enters at number 10.

Exodus, which was recorded partially at Harry J Studios in Kingston, has been certified gold in the United States, Germany, France, and Canada. It earned platinum certification in the United Kingdom.

Best of Shaggy - The Boombastic Collection, which was released by Geffen Records in 2008, is number two. The hits-laden project has 18 tracks including Boombastic, In The Summertime, Angel and It Wasn't Me.

At number three is World on Fire by Stick Figure which spent more than 18 weeks at number one last year. The American band also occupies the number four spot with Set in Stone, which was released in 2015.

Released in 2008 by Virgin Records, Greatest Hits by UB40 topped the chart that year and is number six this week. It has five of the group's hit singles including The Way You Do the Things You Do, Red Red Wine and Can't Help Falling in Love.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, is number seven in its 39th week in the top 10. Dutty Classics Collection, an 18-track compilation by Sean Paul is number eight.

Released by Rhino Entertainment in 2017, Dutty Classics Collection has five of Sean Paul's Billboard top 10 hits including the chart-toppers, Temperature and Baby Boy (with Beyonce).

The deejay is also number nine with his Grammy-winning Dutty Rock.

Over on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley rises from 28 to 25. It is number 30 on the Rhythmic Songs Chart.