Bob, Sean Paul reign on Billboard

With revised rules in how the chart is compiled (a combination of sales and streaming), older titles are dominating the Top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

This week, albums by Bob Marley and The Wailers and Sean Paul occupy four of the top tier positions. Recent releases by American band Stick Figure hold two of those spots.

Marley leads the pack for a seventh week with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers. He is also at number 10 with Exodus, which was released by Island Records in 1977.

Exodus originally peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in 1977, number 15 on the R&B Albums Chart, and number eight on the UK Albums Chart. It has been certified gold in the United States for sales of over 500,000; gold in Germany for 250,000; platinum in the United Kingdom (300,000); gold in France (623,000); and gold in Canada (50,000).

The epic album, which contains the title song, Waiting in Vain, Jamming, One Love/People Get Ready and The Heathen, first entered the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart in 2001 at number four, when a Deluxe edition was released. That year, it was ranked 26 on VH1's Greatest Albums of All Time.

At number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, is Best of Shaggy --- Boombastic Collection, while World on Fire by Stick Figure inches up to number three. Stick Figure also occupies the number four spot with Set in Stone.

Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution peaked at number one in 2016. It returns to the number five spot on the latest tally, while Greatest Hits by UB40 revisits the chart at number six.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, is number seven. Dutty Classics, a greatest hits collection by Sean Paul which was released in 2017 by Rhino Entertainment, is number nine. Sean Paul completes the Top 10 with Dutty Rock, his Grammy-winning 2002 release.