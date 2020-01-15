Bob tops new-look Billboard chart

Legend: The Very Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers, tops this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The album was first released in 1984 as Legend , nine years before the publication's reggae table was introduced.

Over the years, Island Records has released remixed versions of the mega-selling compilation. All have topped the Billboard Reggae Album chart.

The new-look chart has a number of older titles which charted years ago. This is in keeping with developing trends and the way music is consumed by fans via different streaming platforms. All Billboard album charts are now ranked including on-demand video and audio streams from YouTube, as well as officially licensed video content plays and audio streams from Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Vevo. Other ranking components, include album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Legend is a fixture on Billboard's Top Pop Catalog Albums chart and frequently enters the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It is currently number 80 on the 200 Albums chart and number 33 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

According to Billboard, Legend sells between 3,000 and 5,000 copies each week.

Released on August 25, 2008 by Geffen Records, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection initially charted on September 20 that year at number six. It rises to a new peak 12 years later, re-entering at number two.

Last week's number one, World on Fire by Stick Figure, slips to number three in its 19th week. It spent 15 non-consecutive weeks on top. The California band also occupies the number four spot with Set in Stone, released in 2015.

Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution, which went number one in 2016, re-enters the chart at number five. The 21-song Greatest Hits by UB40 is another re-entry, coming back at number six. Released by Virgin Records in 2008, the set was number one that year.

Koffee's EP Rapture is the second album released within the past year on this week's chart. It rises to number seven, marking its 31st week in the top 10.

Dutty Classics, a greatest hits collection by Sean Paul, enters for the first time since its release in June 2017. The Rhino Entertainment collection has 18 tracks and debuts at number eight.

Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy, who is currently signed to Atlantic Records, also re-enters at number nine with Outside, which peaked at number three in 2018. It is his second chart title, following L.I.F.E. (Leaving an Impact For Eternity) which reached number seven in 2013.

Sean Paul's Grammy-winning, multi-platinum album Dutty Rock, returns at number 10. It spent 76 weeks at number one between 2002 and 2004.