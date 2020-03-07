Bobby Crisas looks to Come Home

Veteran producer Bobby Crisas has high hopes for his latest rhythm project, which is titled the Come Home rhythm.

The lead single from the project is an inspirational reggae track done by Thriller U titled 7 Times Rise.

The single, which appears on his B-Crisas label, was released on October 15, 2019. Since then, it has enjoyed steady rotation both locally and abroad.

“I believe 7 Times Rise has the potential to be a huge success. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback from music industry insiders about it; everyone is saying it's a hit. It's getting a lot of support from DJs in Jamaica, Canada, the US, the UK and Europe,” said the producer.

Bobby Crisas is also promoting two other singles from the Come Home rhythm project: It Takes Two (Pad Anthony) and, Good Bye Good Bye (Phillip Fraser). Both songs were also released in October 2019.

“Pad Anthony and Phillip Fraser are two of the best singers from the early sound-system era in Jamaican music. They've recorded two very good songs on the Come Home rhythm,” said Bobby Crisas.

Bobby Crisas (given name Neville Lee) was born in Kingston. He migrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1978, and has never lost touch with his Jamaican roots.

Bobby Crisas began producing music in Canada in 1982. Since then, he has been travelling to Jamaica frequently to work on projects with a host of reggae and dancehall acts.

Some of the artistes that he has worked with over the years are Admiral Tibet, AJ Brown, Phillip Fraser, Pad Anthony, Thriller U, and Apache Scratchy.