Bobby's legacy lives

ON October 19, Craig “Giark” Dixon will accept an Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer at King's House on behalf of his late dad, producer Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon.

For the younger Dixon, it will be a bitter-sweet affair. “I wish he could be here himself. But it's an honour for his family to really embrace it and accept it, because that is from the country that we really love. We appreciate it,” Dixon, 30, told the Jamaica Observer.

The elder Dixon lost his battle with kidney disease on May 21. He was 59. His son, a fledgling singer and producer, said his dad would be grateful for the national honour.

“He'll be so humbled and be thankful...To be honest, my father is the kind of man, to him, him nuh do nutten. He would accept it humbly and be thankful,” he said.

Hailing from Olympic Gardens community in Kingston, Dixon started his career as an audio engineer with Lloyd “King Jammy's” James.

He went on to produce a number of hit songs by Shabba Ranks, starting in the late 1980s with Peenie Peenie.

The keyboard/drum team of Steely and Clevie played on several of those massive hits such as Just Reality, Live Blanket and Wicked In A Bed.

Sibling group Morgan Heritage benefited from Dixon's wizardry. He is credited for exposing them to the Jamaican market with anthems like Don't Haffi Dread.

Bobby Digital's hit streak included a flurry of number one songs.

They are: Serious Times by Shabba Ranks/ Admiral Tibet and Ninja Man; Kette Drum by Beenie Man and Determine; Kingly Character by Garnet Silk; Jump Up by Admiral Bailey; Enemies by Pinchers; Tek Him by Mad Cobra; When I'm With You by Wayne Wonder; Just One of Those Days and Thank You Mama by Sizzla; Boogie Down by Beenie Man; Glamorous and Top Ten by Terror Fabulous; Give it A Chance, I Can't Wait and Missing You Now by Sanchez; Grab Yuh Lass and Come by Louie Culture and Mikey Spice; Good Looking Gal by Buju Banton; Miss Getty Getty by Major Mackerel; Sweet Jamaica by Tony Rebel; Talk Bout Friend and Your Body's Here with Me, which were early 1990s comeback hits for Leroy Smart; and Hot This Year, the sole hit for deejay Dirtsman, who died in 1991.

“Although he has impacted the whole Jamaica culture within reggae and dancehall, he has impacted other cultures, other nations and other music, particularly with the whole reggaeton vibes.

Reggaeton has taken a hold on the Spanish countries, so I know the work that he has done, and it's very impactful,” said the younger Dixon.

In addition to Craig, Dixon is survived by widow Merva, daughter Trudy-Ann Dixon- Smith, and stepson Sheldon Stewart.

“We really do appreciate this award with open arms. The people of Jamaica loved and accepted my dad for who he was and what he created. For all the people that knew him, knows he's a man of his word and a man of music, and he's smiling wherever he is... His legacy will always flow, and we really give thanks for this award,” Dixon added.