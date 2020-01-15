Bobi Wine, the Rebel

AHEAD of his appearance at Rebel Salute this weekend, Ugandan singer-turned-presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested in country during a rally for his his 2021 campaign. He was subsequently released.

Tony Rebel, reggae singer and organiser of the annual two-day concert, said he has since made contact with Bobi Wine and he will honour his gig on Friday's opening night.

Rebel Salute is slated for Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann, on Friday and Saturday.

“Yuh know, Bobi is arrested every other day,” Rebel told Jamaica Observer jokingly. “It came as no surprise to me that he was arrested. I just talked to him and him alright! But I mean they feel like he's a threat to the sitting president, but the people want him.”

According to reports, Bobi Wine (given name Robert Kyagulanyi) was arrested for attempting to stage an open assembly at Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza in his Kyadondo East constituency near Kampala last Monday. He is only allowed to meet with his supporters in enclosed areas.

The singer — who rose to political prominence in 2017 — is challenging President Yoweri Museveni, 75, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

“He could not have public gatherings so when he came for the show last year, he was able to connect with his people during his performance on stage. That was actually the largest number a viewers we have ever had online and he has plans to do it again. This is a big and powerful thing for him,” said Tony Rebel.

At last year's concert, Bobi Wine delivered a great set and his message of speaking out against injustice and liberty resonated with his Jamaican audience. During his time on the island, he also was able to meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the two-day festival are in high gear. And, Tony Rebel is promising improvements with regards to stage management.

“I really had to take my emotions out of it. So this year we have less artiste. I had to tell a lot of them 'No', 'cause sometime is dem come and say dem want some time on the stage, and as an artiste myself, mi wah tell dem yes, but mi jus' affi seh 'next time' and mek sure who on the stage use their time,” he added.

The event's line-up includes Michael Rose, The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Dawn Penn, Wayne Marshall, Marcia Aitken, Anthony Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Cat Coore, Luciano, Perfect, Capleton, Leroy Gibbons, Terri Ganzie, Chezidek, The Mighty Diamonds, Koffee, Mr Easy, Jahbouks, Anu Brian Gold, Bushman, Queen Ifrica, Leroy Smart, Chalice, Yellowman, Agent Sasco, Horace Andy, Half Pint, Ken Boothe, Mr Vegas, Nesbeth, Turbulence, Louie Culture, Echo Minott, Jesse Royal, and Rodney Pryce (aka Bounty Killer), and Nigerian Afrobeats act Patoranking.