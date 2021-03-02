Bobo Vizion is a 'Vizionary'

Reggae artiste Bobo Vizion has high hopes for his debut EP, Vizionary.

The eight-track EP features a mixture of reggae and dancehall songs, including Mama's Bwoy, Tribute, Summer Heat and Ganja Gyalis.

Vizionary was produced by Bobo Vizion and released on his Carnicks Entertainment imprint last December. It is available on all major digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

“I grew up listening to an eclectic variety of artistes including Ninja Man, Super Cat, Nicodemus, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Led Zeppelin. So after a while I started singing and deejaying; it just became a part of my daily routine as I grew up. This project is a culmination of all those years I've spent honing my craft. I hope that it will receive a good reception from music fans worldwide,” said Bobo Vizion.

Bobo Vizion is currently promoting two singles from the EP, Mama's Bwoy and Tribute.

“My team and I are pushing these two singles right now and the response to both songs has been very positive,” he said.

The talented deejay, who is related to Merciless and Jamaican jockey Hubert Bartley, is confident that it won't be long before his name is on the lips of music lovers worldwide.

“I know I have the talent and the drive to make it. I am also working with a very good team,” said Bobo Vizion.

Bobo Vizion (given name Carville Bartley) hails from the parish of Clarendon. He is currently residing in Connecticut, USA.