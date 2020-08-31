Bolt on pause

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its current affairs series focusing on people who are making an impact.

AFTER days of self-isolation, singer Christopher Martin — one of the guests attending Usain Bolt's surprise birthday party in St Andrew two Fridays ago — has declared himself COVID-19 free.

“He [Christopher Martin] doesn't have it. He tested negative,” Lyndon “Kingy” Lettman, manager for Martin, told the Jamaica Observer.

Bolt, the legendary sprinter, was not that fortunate. His positive diagnosis became public last Monday morning and sent guests sprinting to get tested.

Munga Honorebel, another guest, said through his attorney Christopher Townsend that he was not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Martin and Munga Honorebel are on Bolt's summer 2019 Olympe Rose rhythm. That project also includes songs by Ding Dong and former national footballer Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, who were also present at the party.

Star footballers Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling also attended the event.

Bailey, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, had his last match in Germany on August 10, while Manchester City's Sterling played in the Champion's League quarter-final in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 15. Both have not completed the Jamaican Government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Several videos from the birthday party have been making the rounds on social media. They show very little regard for social distancing and wearing of masks.

“The birthday boy” was in the thick of things, and was seen performing the latest dance moves. The multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medalist has strong dancehall ties.

In 2008, moments after winning the men's 200-metres event in a world record time of 19.30 seconds, as part of his celebrations, Bolt launched into the popular Gully Creepa.

He has also expressed his admiration for Bounty Killer's Alliance crew.

In addressing the current spike in COVID-19 cases last Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness ---- at a Jamaica House virtual press conference --- said he had instructed law enforcement to investigate the event as well as others that have disregarded protocols to curtail the virus's spread.

“There are a number of pictures and videos that have been circulating of parties with no mask-wearing, no social distancing, etc... There is also an activity relating to Usain Bolt. Now, these matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on the matter in the near future,” said Holness.

He also said Bolt will not be given special treatment and placed a ban on entertainment events for two weeks.

Recently, dancehall artiste Amari was fined $20,000 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act in relation to the measures put in place to stem spread of COVID-19.

As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded more than 2,000 positive cases and 19 deaths.