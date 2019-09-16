Bolt's Tracks and Records to go live

POPULAR Corporate Area eatery, Usain Bolt's Track's and Records will be introducing live acts as part of its entertainment offerings come September 26.

Gary Matalon, CEO of Kingston Live Entertainment (KLE) Group, shared the company's plans with Jamaica Observer.

“Tracks and Records would showcase weekly talent a couple years ago through our Behind The Screen series, but before we get into that, the concept of having live entertainment was inspired by visits to LA (Los Angeles) and New Orleans where I was exposed to that kind of thing. We wanted Tracks and Records to be an entertainment hub, so the place was built with a stage…We've had numerous meetings about the new Tracks Live Sessions and I think it would just be great for artistes. In the past we had people like Chronixx and Kabaka Pyramid who are now running the reggae scene come in and perform, and it feels good to be in that place that showcases talent, especially those coming up,” Matalon explained.

The series kicks off at the restaurant's Market Place location in Kingston with Lila Ike, Dre Island, and Kacique.

While the local entertainment industry is competitive, Matalon is confident his entity has the tools to survive.

“We have continually engaged the trending, young crowd. We (KLE) started in 2008 with Fiction (Night Club) and then moved to establish the Tracks brand and we just continued from there; KLE focuses on the next big thing using the Tracks brand which has already grown so much over the years,” he said.

KLE group marketing manager, Angiel Shaw, told the Observer why those artistes were chosen.

“The show is definitely not one to be missed. Lila has been making strides in the reggae industry with hits such as Where I'm Coming From and Not Another Word. Dre Island has been making a name for himself with songs like On Time and We Pray. I also realise that Kacique has become a household name,” she said.

Launched in April 2011, Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records has a sports bar atmosphere complemented by fine dining. It also has a location in Montego Bay, St James.