Bolt steals the show at 'Floating'

Retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt surprised many patrons when he took to the music console at last Sunday's staging of Floating Grill and Spill held at the Mona Hockey Field in St Andrew.

The World Record-holder demonstrated his juggling skills when he whipped up a frenzy with musical treats of dancehall and soca, much to the delight of patrons.

“Usain's juggling was definitely the highlight of the event. Not only did he showcase his juggling, skills but he also acted as MC for the event. The patrons loved it,” said Christopher King, Floating co-promoter.

According to King, the recent event's staging was one of the most successful to date.

“Our most recent staging of Floating was a fun and successful one. I don't think my team can complain with the turnout and support that we received,” King shared.

With multiple food stations providing a wide assortment of dishes, patrons filled up while grooving to chart-topping hits spun by the likes of DJ Mac, DJ Shella, ZJ Ice and Coppershot. Many capitalised on the Wray White Rum Que specials that were available throughout the event's duration.

As customary, Floating Grill and Spill continues to attract persons from the entertainment and sports fraternities.

“We had footballer Ricardo 'Bibi' Gardner, recording artiste Nicko Blast and producers such as Bassick Records, One Time Music, and Franc White, among others,” said King.

The next staging of Floating Grill and Spill is scheduled for August 9.