Boney M returns to the charts
Inside the Charts
FORTY-THREE years after it was first released, Rasputin, a European hit by the group Boney M, is finally a hit in the United States.
The song went viral on social media app Tik Tok in late January and appeared on Spotify's 'Viral Hits' playlist. A dance challenge to the song has also been spawned. This week, it debuts at number 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, number 25 on Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs, and number five on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales charts.
Rasputin also debuted at number 33 on Billboard's Canadian Digital Song Sales chart.
Boney M comprised Jamaicans Liz Mitchell (from Clarendon) and Marcia Barrett (from Spanish Town) as well as Bobby Farrell (from Aruba) and Maizie Williams (from Montserrat). The group was formed in the 1970's and dissolved in the mid-1980s.
Among the group's biggest hits are Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord, Brown Girl in the Ring, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker and their remake of By the Rivers of Babylon.
Rasputin was a hit in several countries between late 1978 and early 1979. It reached number one in Australia, Austria and Belgium. It also hit charts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Canada and in the Netherlands.
The song has been certified gold in the Netherlands (100,000), gold in the United Kingdom (500,000) and platinum in Canada (150,000).
In other chart news, Bob Marley and the Wailers continue to lead the pack on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with Legend at number one for a 59th week.
After peaking at number two for several weeks, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is holding firm in the same position. It spends 101 weeks on the chart.
Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection is firm at number three in its 48th week on the chart, while #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) by Latin singer Maluma is steady at four after peaking at number two a few weeks ago.
World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers five and six, respectively, while Greatest Hits by UB40, which peaked at number one, stalls at number seven.
The Grammy-nominated Higher Place by Skip Marley rises one spot to number eight. The set peaked at number two last summer. It has been on the chart for 25 weeks.
Bob Marley and the Wailers have re-entered at number nine with Exodus, while Popcaan's Fixtape which peaked at number two, backtracks to number 10.
On regional charts, singer Ed Robinson is number one for a fourth week on the South Florida Reggae Chart with his cover of One of the Poorest People.
Tasha T's SMH (Social Media Hype) continues to rule the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.
Glory Glory by Sanchez is number one for a second week on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (New York) chart.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy