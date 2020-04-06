Bonz lights up golden agers lives
Bonz Entertainment, promoters of the popular party series 'Lit: Same Flick', were busy last weekend making donations of toiletries, cleaning and sanitising agents, and groceries to persons and homes in two parishes.
Sophie Sam Fragrance Store in Angels Plaza, Spanish Town, also assisted the Bonz Entertainment team with a contribution towards the cause.
Among the beneficiaries were Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in Kingston; St Monica's Home for the Elderly in Spanish Town, St Catherine; and a family in Old Harbour, St Catherine.
According to co-founder of Bonz Entertainment, Zayne Hull, his organisation reached out to the less fortunate as the coronavirus (COVID-19) threatens Jamaica.
In addition to Hull, other members of Bonz Entertainment are Odean Bernard, Akeem Hines, Okeen Blanford, Adrian Samuda, Monique Grant, Ricardo Horridge, Sammar Reid, Darren Rattray and Nickard Swaby.
“The primary objective of Bonz Entertainment is to give back and make meaningful contributions to Jamaica in ways that we can. With the current impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our society, we thought it was fitting to offer a helping hand to those in need at this time,” Hull told the Jamaica Observer.
Currently, Jamaica has 58 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with three deaths recorded, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Bonz Entertainment was formed in 2018. Its most recent staging of 'Lit' took place in February.
The next staging of Lit is scheduled for October.
