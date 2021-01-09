Booming times for Quada
Quada made YouTube's Trending list when the video for Rum and Boom, racked up 113,000 views this week.
“The Quada song, Rum and Boom, is one of the most popular songs on the Choice riddim, people have different likes but this song gets a big reaction in the streets, and it is selling well in overseas markets. So I am not surprised that the video is doing so well. It's a great look for AOC Records,” Collin Johnson, head of AOC Records, said.
Quada shares the Choice rhythm project with acts, including Beenie Man, Intense, Zamunda, Terry Ganzie, Trophy Sniper, Java, and AOC label artiste Mojo Herb.
“The Choice rhythm is establishing AOC Records as a force in the music. Late last year, we released a video for Mojo Herb's Mama video and the next video up for release is the Intense song Strength, and we expect to have similar success to what we achieved with Quada with Rum and Boom,” Johnson said.
Quada, who is known for his distinct delivery, has steadily gained a large following.
Born Shacquelle Clarke, the deejay is originally from Red Hills, the sixth of six children, raised by a single mother. Despite the hardship of wading through high school after high school, he eventually settled at Calabar High.
“Quada will be one of the biggest stars in dancehall this year and we're just glad to collaborate with him on this AOC Records project,” said Johnson, who also owns the Negril-based Choice Movements Sound System.
