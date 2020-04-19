Bounty, Beenie go live

Dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man will take to the virtual stage later today.

The deejays will be the featured acts on 'Digicel Unplugged', a virtual concert to be streamed on the social media platforms of the telecommunications firm which is celebrating 19 years of operations here in Jamaica. The event will start at 5:00 pm.

According to Digicel, having these two acts on the celebratory event was really a no-brainer. The company sees both acts as dancehall legends who resonate with a wide cross section of the local and international market.

In welcoming music lovers from Jamaica and the rest of the world to the 90-minute livestream, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas noted that the indoor event will be an unforgettable experience.

“This is definitely the most anticipated Digicel Unplugged event so far, and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring good dancehall vibes to all corners of the earth this weekend.”

Douglas added, “We share a long and successful history with these two well-accomplished living legends of Jamaican dancehall, so to have them join us to celebrate our golden birthday makes it even more special to us and our customers.”

The two artistes who were once lyrical adversaries have long since mended fences and have shared the stage on numerous occasions.

The concert is the third in a series of highly viewed online entertainment events designed by Digicel to keep everyone close while socially distant during this time. The first was on March 29, which featured Jesse Royal, Dre Island and Jamila Falak playing in front of an online audience of thousands of viewers, while the Easter Sunday edition showcased the uplifting voices of Kevin Downswell and Jody Kay James.

In the meantime, Digicel continues to remind everyone to practise social distancing and stay tuned to text message updates on the COVID-19 situation through its public education partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.