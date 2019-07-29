Bounty defends Cockpit Country

BOUNTY Killer is taking a stand against mining in the Cockpit Country. He took to social media last Wednesday to voice his discontent.

The dancehall deejay also took the time to air his dissatisfaction with Jamaicans' silence on issue.

He posted a clip from the news on his Instagram page showing residence protesting Cockpit mining.

“ANY GOVERNMENT SELL OUT THE COCKPIT SHALL NEVER WIN AGAIN IN JAMAICA. Who is here for Jamaica let unuh voices be heard; take a stand either u with us or against us. Speak up folks!! I'M NOT A JLP NOR A PNP. I'M A TRUE JAMAICAN,” he captioned the post.

The Cockpit Country is a hilly and dense area in Trelawny and St Elizabeth. In recent years, there has been much debate over whether the Government should expand mining in the region, which has the highest diversity of plants and animals anywhere on the island.

In a follow-up post, Bounty Killer said Jamaicans need to speak up about the real issues on the island.

“Jamaican ppl become the biggest puppets it seem... bcuz all of this taking place and it's not trending but make it was some form of tearing down each other gossip, controversy or mix up, then the whole social media would be running with it. We a watch ppl, other ppl business and not minding our own when them mining out the whole Jamaica,” he wrote.

Bounty Killer, given name is Rodney Pryce, is a Grammy nominated dancehall deejay. He is known for songs including Fed Up, Can't Believe My Eyes, and Eagle and Hawk.

For the past two years, his Bounty Killer Foundation has carried out a number of projects at the Kingston Public Hospital and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in downtown Kingston.