Bounty saddened by the loss of Beenie's mom

DANCEHALL deejay Bounty Killer is expressing condolence to Beenie Man who lost his mother on Thursday.

Beenie Man's mom, Lilieth Sewell, passed away at home after a brief illness. She was 63.

“Just want to express my condolences and deepest sympathy to we bredda @kingbeenieman and his family on the passing of his mom. I've been down that road and it's dark and lonely but with family love and support light is at the end of the tunnel. May the Lord console u bredda. Stay strong,” Bounty Killer posted on Instagram.

Bounty Killer lost his mom, Ivy Williams, in 2012.

In May, both Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were the featured acts on live stream of the Verzuz clash drew an audience of 470,000 viewers at its peak, with an overall estimated audience of 3.7 million over the course of the near three-hour event. Over one billion impressions were registered during the live event. The clash also topped the trending statistics on Twitter and was reported on by mainstream, international media outlets including CNN.

Rohan “Blue” Smith, Beenie Man's brother and manager, confirmed the death of their mom.

“Yes. It is true. Mama Lilieth passed away... The family is in mourning now,” said Smith yesterday.

Several efforts made to reach Beenie Man for comment was unsuccessful.

In July, the entertainer's mom was admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew after she had a stroke.

Beenie Man was grateful for the outpouring of support he received at the time.

“I just want to thank each and everyone who send out prayers the other day for my mom, and all the heartfelt good wishes, thank you very much to all my co-workers who send out prayers,” he said via social media.

At the time, he singled out Minister Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw) because of her “straight prayer”.

“My mom is out of the hospital right now. She's not out of the woods yet, but she's better than when she went in and she's doing very well,” he said.

“Prayers is very strong and I think it was all those prayers and the help with the doctors. Each and everyone, thank you very much, and my family thanks you,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Beenie Man's daughter, Desha Davis of Ravers Clavers, went on Instagram to express her grief.

“This one I'll never be able to accept ur in a better place I knw that but I'm not ready; rip mama,” she posted.

Bounty Killer (Rodney Price) and Beenie Man (Moses Davis) were initially rival deejays, who later became friends.

Beenie Man had previously lost his father, Hurbert Smith. He died in the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on June 2012.