Bounty Killer ready for Footloose

Veteran deejay Bounty Killer, the self-styled, Five-Star General, is promising fans a workmanlike performance at next Saturday's staging of Footloose at the Mas Camp, Stadium North.

Dubbed the showtime edition, the series will see Bounty performing hits from the 1990s to the present.

“The fans should just come out and enjoy a good retro party. It's a while now since I have performed on a retro show and they can expect a memorable event,” Bounty said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Patrons can expect to party up a storm to hits such as Lord is My Light and Salvation, Fed Up, More Gal, Cellular Phone, and Living Dangerously, which cemented his place among the top acts of the 1990s.

Tyrone Dixon of Broadway Productions, promoters of the event, said patrons are in for a treat, promising great dance music and bucket deals all night long courtesy of Stone's Ginger Wine.

“This is our third Footloose for the year and we want our patrons to have a good time. Aside from Bounty's performance, we will have patrons dancing all night to their favourite old-school hits, while enjoying deals from Stones,” said Dixon.

Previous show time editions of Footloose featured Beenie Man and Sizzla. Earlier this year, Cham performed at the event. In June, Footloose was billed as the short shorts edition.