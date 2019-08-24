Bounty Killer ready for Footloose
Veteran deejay Bounty Killer, the self-styled, Five-Star General, is promising fans a workmanlike performance at next Saturday's staging of Footloose at the Mas Camp, Stadium North.
Dubbed the showtime edition, the series will see Bounty performing hits from the 1990s to the present.
“The fans should just come out and enjoy a good retro party. It's a while now since I have performed on a retro show and they can expect a memorable event,” Bounty said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
Patrons can expect to party up a storm to hits such as Lord is My Light and Salvation, Fed Up, More Gal, Cellular Phone, and Living Dangerously, which cemented his place among the top acts of the 1990s.
Tyrone Dixon of Broadway Productions, promoters of the event, said patrons are in for a treat, promising great dance music and bucket deals all night long courtesy of Stone's Ginger Wine.
“This is our third Footloose for the year and we want our patrons to have a good time. Aside from Bounty's performance, we will have patrons dancing all night to their favourite old-school hits, while enjoying deals from Stones,” said Dixon.
Previous show time editions of Footloose featured Beenie Man and Sizzla. Earlier this year, Cham performed at the event. In June, Footloose was billed as the short shorts edition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy