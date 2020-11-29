Brava, Danielle!
NCU student wows audience with stellar performance
Mezzo soprano Danielle Brown is steadily positioning herself to be one of the leading voices in classical music here in Jamaica.
The student at Northern Caribbean University pleased her virtual audience last Tuesday as she delivered her senior recital, in partial fulfilment of her course of study towards a Bachelor of Music in Music Education which she is pursuing at the Manchester-based institution.
No stranger to the classical music audience as she is a featured soloist with the Jamaica Youth Chorale as well as the Jamaica Choral Scholars, Brown's programme featured some impressive works and highlighted her growth and development since her junior recital back in January of 2019.
For openers she chose Laudamus te from Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor. Her smooth, rich tones caressed the work and brought it to life. The same can be said for Die nacht and Allerseelen, the two movements from Richard Strauss's Gedichte aus letzte blätter.
Brown's selections then moved to the work of Gioacchino Rossini, where she performed a cycle of three movements from La regatta veneziana. Anzoleta Avanti la regata, Anzoleta co passa la regata and Anzoleta dopa la regae were each handled professionally. Despite the language barrier, the meanings behind the works were clearly articulated and communicated by Brown, powerful yet controlled.
The mood switched to solemn and sombre as she drew from the Baroque period with Henry Purcell's When I am laid in Earth. Here again Brown's interpretation was of such that she drew in her audience for this lament.
Two popular American spirituals would showcase her versatility: He Never Said a Mumbalin Word and the popular He's Got The Whole World, as arranged by Moses Hogan.
Brown would round out her recital with the aria Sequidilla from Georges Bizet's renowned work Carmen.
Brown is clearly one to watch for the future. Her amazing talent should serve her well, whether she chooses performance or education, her audiences are in for a treat in the years to come.
Tuesday's recital was made even more enjoyable thanks to the agile fingers of pianist Stephen Shaw-Naar, who accompanied Brown.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy