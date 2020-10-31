BRIGHT DAYS AHEAD for Imar Shephard

The entertainment fraternity has been at a standstill for months, but for reggae artiste Imar Shephard this means more opportunity to work on his craft.

“I'm lucky enough to have a great team, who are always thinking outside the box. Besides the ever-growing Zoom performances and interviews, I've been in the studio for the whole of the past seven months. Recording independently on my label and collectively with newly formed #KRISIS group members Iyah Syte and Knatch Rychus,” the singjay told the Jamaica Observer.

Shephard is currently promoting his latest single Sunshine, released on October 3. It was produced by Iyaah Bless Music label.

A former student of Robert Lightbourne High School in St Thomas, Imar Shephard said he was born to be an entertainer.

“It might sound cliché, but I didn't choose music, music chose me. From I was a youngster, I'd sing out on the coffee plantations whilst working. Or I'd be lead as head of our local church choir. People would often stop me on the road and beg me a song or hymn. I knew as a young boy that His Majesty (Haile Selassie) has given I a mighty task to shepherd the lost and uplift the lonesome,” he said.

However, it wasn't until 10 years ago that he finally got a break to pursue his dream.

“My career started to take off in 2010 whilst I was still working working at Tastees. Besides representing the company at corporate events I had met up with Demarco and recorded my first single Woman I Need You ...local deejays and promoters began to sit up and pay attention (after that),” said Shephard.

Shephard said he is adding his own flair to the music industry.

“As a reggae artiste, I think I have a universal edge. I tend to find a sound or compose songs that are internationally viable. Whilst reggae is most definitely at my foundation I like to fuse sounds and styles to find my own distinctive air,” he told the Observer.

He is no stranger to the international stage. He has performed at festivals in the United Kingdom at the Leeds Black Music Festival, Poland's Reggae Na Piaskach, St Kitts, and the United States.

He is known songs including Battle To Be Won, Matter Of Time, Times Like These and Have Some Class.