Brimstone turns up the heat

Reggae artiste Brimstone has been posting freestyle videos on Facebook to promote his music for more than two years.

This strategy seems to be working in his favour as several of his videos have received thousands of hits on the popular social media platform.

“I started out posting my freestyle videos online just for fun but after a while, I realised it was an effective way to get my message out there. So I kept posting new freestyles videos as frequently as possible. In these videos I deejay about different topics on old-school reggae and dancehall rhythms and the people love it,” said Brimstone.

His most popular freestyle to date is one titled Jamaican Restaurant, in which he deejays about a delightful escapade with a female companion at a local eatery.

“The response to the Jamaican Restaurant freestyle has been overwhelming, it's getting a lot of views. Several popular bloggers, including Mouta Massi and New Link, have featured it on their YouTube channels. Since then, I have been getting a lot of requests for dubplates, even restaurant owners have been requesting dubplates too,” he said.

Brimstone recently released an official recording of Jamaican Restaurant along with a video to keep the momentum going.

“I am getting a lot of positive feedback about the single and the video. I'm going to keep pushing this project.”

Also on the cards for Brimstone is an EP, Inspirational Motivation, slated to be released later this year. The set will be self-produced on his Bucannabis Production in collaboration with producer Jerry Dawg (Jerdon Production).