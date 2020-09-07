Bromfield opens doors in Florida

Hailed by many as the golden age of dancehall, the 1990s was a period of commercial success for that genre. It was not only artistes who thrived, but producers and engineers.

Jason Bromfield is among the audio engineers who came to the fore during that era. Most of his time was with the Startrail Records studio in Kingston where he helped develop the sound of acts like Everton Blender and Anthony B.

Later this month, he is scheduled to launch Open Doors Recording Studio in Orlando, Florida.

“My vision was to always have my own studio, it really didn't matter to me how big or small it was. My goal was always to deliver the best music, I am grateful to the Almighty that my dreams are finally being fulfilled.

“Open Doors Recording Studio will deliver the best in music production to every artiste,” Bromfield told the Jamaica Observer.

Bromfield, who is originally from Spanish Town, grew up in Drewsland. Since 2008, he has lived in Orlando, which has an understated reggae scene.

“I did a little research and realised reggae music doesn't have a road here. With my experience and God-given talent I envision the success of Open Doors Recording Studio,” he said.

It was 31 years ago that Bromfield started his career at the Jack Scorpio studio in Kingston. From there, he moved to JR Productions, owned by Junior Reid and Donovan Germain's Penthouse Records, home to Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Wayne Wonder and Marcia Griffiths.

While at Penthouse, he met Richard Bell, head of Startrail Records who was behind neo-roots anthems like Lift up Your Head by Everton Blender and Anthony B's Fire pon Rome. When Bell opened his studio, he asked Bromfield to join him.

At Startrail, he worked on songs like Family Man (Everton Blender), Raid The Barn and Mister Heartless (Anthony B) and Bright Days (Norris Man).

Bromfield considers his time with the innovative Bell as his most fulfilling as an engineer.

“Richard Bell from Star Trail Records literally birthed me in the music industry. I can go on and on about my experience with Richard Bell because I give him the utmost respect, he is my personal mentor until this day,” he said.

The launch of Open Doors Recording Studio will coincide with Bromfield's debut as a producer. He plans to release the Open Doors rhythm which features songs by Anthony B, Norris Man and Luciano.