Brooke Vernon keeps the rhythm

WHEN New York-based Jamaican producer Brooke Vernon started First One Music three years ago, he hoped to open doors for up-and-coming acts. However, he has been fortunate to work with some of the top names in the music industry.

“What inspired me to start this label is, I loved the music so much and I saw where some of the youths were not getting enough attention. So, I decided to start my label to help some of these artistes and push them in the right direction,” he said.

The producer has worked with various acts such as Singer D, Calico Flames, Dre Blacks, Chris Crown and Nkosi. He is also the mastermind behind Deva Bratt's Chant Dem and Calico Flames' latest single No Beg Friend.

The latter was released on November 23.

In addition, a new single featuring Dre Blacks and Nkosi, titled Shadey, is also expected to be out in short order.

The Anchovy High School past student has high hopes for No Beg Friend.

“I am hoping that this track will blow up and make it big,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is a dancehall track about standing on your own and it also focuses on girls,” Brooke added.

Although times are uncertain due to the coronavirus, the producer promises a lot more productions for 2021.

“It is hard, but I have to be dedicated and stay focused at all times. Of course, there is more work in the pipeline in the form of rhythms that will be released early next year,” he said.