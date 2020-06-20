Brotha George is unstoppable

Whenever it comes time for gospel artiste Brotha George to record, his goal is simple --- keep the message consistent and straight to the point. He stays true to that policy on Unstoppable , his 10th album, which was released in May.

The set has 12 original songs, all written by the Connecticut-based singer. The lead single is Christian Soldier, which he did with Shelly Thunder, who is best known to dancehall fans for Kuff, a 1980s anthem.

“It was an honour to work with the sistren who I know from the dancehall era. This song just shows how powerful God is,” Brotha George told the Jamaica Observer.

Unstoppable was released at a time when Only You Alone, a song he did for producer Sidney Mills, was doing the rounds on Caribbean radio in South Florida.

Brotha George (real name George Wright) has released an album consistently since 2003 when his debut, My Soul is in Your Hands, came out. His previous collection of songs, You Will Rise, was released in 2018.

Co-produced by Mills and bassist Leebert “Gibby” Morrison, Unstoppable also includes the songs My God is The King and Modern Day Pharaoh. Veteran keyboardist Franklyn “Bubbler” Waul and saxophonist Jerry Johnson also worked on the album.

Originally from Kingston, Brotha George is the younger brother of Winston Watson, a founding member of roots-reggae trio The Meditations, who is famous for the 1976 Channel One standard, Woman is Like A Shadow.

He began recording as George Wright in 1978, cutting Secret Admirer for producer Ossie Hibbert. He was a regular performer on sound systems like Soul Imperial and Gemini during the 1980s, during which he recorded songs like Settle Bad Boy and You're The One I Love.

Migrating to the United States over 30 years ago, he continued to work on sound systems in New York City. After his singing impressed pastors at a wedding in New Jersey 12 years ago, he began singing a different tune and has been doing inspirational music ever since.

“Wi jus' minister for God, give thanks for life and appreciate what He has given me,” said Brotha George.