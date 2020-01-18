BRT comes to Jamaica

FOR the first time in its nine-year existence, popular party series BRT (Beach Road Trip) Weekend will be held in Jamaica.

The event, which targets spring breakers and party enthusiasts, will come alive with six beach events in Ocho Rios, St Ann, from March 13 - 15.

Hans Mullings, promoter of BRT Weekend, explained the decision to bring the event to Jamaica.

“We have gotten hundreds of emails and direct messages, and even personally. Our vacationers have asked us when are we going to bring BRT Weekend to Jamaica. So, we had to make it happen in a special way for our patrons,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The event will feature performances from high-riding 6ix members Daddy1 and Chronic Law, as well as Shenseea and soca star Mr Killa.

The events, over the three-day period, include: Brunch On The River; Maui Wowi Bonfire; Beach Bounce; BRT All White; J'Ouvert Breakfast Party; and BRT Yacht Club.

Previous BRT Weekend events have taken place in the Florida Keys; Huntington Beach, California; Palm Springs, California; Los Angeles, California; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Dominican Republic; the Turks and Caicos; Miami, Florida; and Palm Beach, Florida.

There are 4 events each year. This year's other events will be held in Florida Keys (November 13-15), Atlantic City (July 10-12), and Turks and Caicos (May 1-3).

Mullings is from West Kirkland Heights in Red Hills. He moved to Plantation, Florida, after finishing high school.

“All year long we plan and prepare for BRT Weekend, doing a lot of traveling to all the different states and countries our events are being held. But when I'm not doing that I have a company, HM Events and Hospitality, that sets up infrastructure for other events that are held in South Florida,” said Mullings.

Atlantic City and Florida Keys have been the biggest markets for BRT Weekend. Both have had more than 12,000 patrons.

Mullings gave an insight into what patrons can expect in Ocho Rios.

“Patrons can expect to get the true Jamaican all-inclusive party experience at some of the best venues that Ochi Rios has to offer. We have a lot of additional activities as well as new menu offerings at all of our events. They can also expect to hear sounds from the best Caribbean DJs, with great energy,” said Mullings.

He continued: “We have such a different vibe in every incredible beach location we take our patrons; at the same time we have the same BRT Weekend feel. That's why we have so many loyal followers that come and experience these unique locations everywhere that we go.”