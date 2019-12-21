Bruncholics was a treat

HUNDREDS of partygoers flocked Police Officers' Club in Kingston for the second staging of inclusive party series Bruncholics held two Sundays ago.

As early as 5:30 pm, ZJ Chrome had patrons dancing up a storm to a heavy diet of music which included selections from dancehall, hip hop, and R& B music. Patrons moved to the selections from the early '90s and 2000s, including P Diddy's I Need A Girl and Elephant Man's Wine Like A Gypsy.

Sound system Coppershot and DJ Mindless took to the set later in the day and had patrons dancing up a storm to Elephant Man's Signal the Plane, Vybz Kartel's Life Is What You Make It, and Tommy Lee's Money Make Friend.

Waitresses were kept busy all evening as they served up complimentary glasses of mimosa and rum punch on entry to the fast-growing crowd.

Tastes of the World catered for the brunch and provided delicious and moreish selections comprising chicken alfredo pasta, elotes, tacos, ackee and saltfish as well as chicken served with sweet potato.

Billy Zee Clarke, co-promoter of the event, said the turnout surpassed his expectations.

“The turnout was more than I anticipated! All the persons I wanted to see and I thought I wouldn't see are here. A lot of crews came out to support the event such as A Team, Romeich Entertainment, Young Rollers, Zimi Entertainment and Pull Up. Many celebrities were also in attendance like Munga, Usain Bolt, Beenie Man, Left Side and Shaggy's manager Robert Livingston,” he told Jamaica Observer.

According to Clarke, patrons were encouraged to bring items of clothing for donation to a charity.

“We haven't decided which charity we are donating the clothes to, but we are highly grateful that patrons decided to support this venture. We received four bags of various clothing which were from mostly women and one guy. They contained mostly kids clothing and a few adult garments,” he said.

Clarke continued: “In all honesty, I don't keep a lot of things [parties] but I support a lot of people. So people came out today to support me and I am highly grateful for that.”

Billy Zee explained that social media and promotion also played a pivotal role in the success of the event.

“There were a lot of people who posted and constantly reposted Bruncholics on their various social media accounts, primarily their Facebook and Instagram page. The frequent radio ads also contributed to getting the word out,” he said.

“We have a great event going on, so I wouldn't change anything about the event. The next staging we will improve our offerings to patrons which include expanding the food menu so they will be more enticed to come out to our next staging,” Billy concluded.

The next staging of bruncholics will be July 2020.