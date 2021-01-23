Bryan to fill 'Box' with talent

ALVIN Bryan – principal of fledgling record label Brain Box Records – is hoping to become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Established in early 2020, Brain Box Records recorded conscious reggae artiste Rass Index later that year. The resulting songs are Life Extended, Legal and Celebrate. Accompanying videos are in the works.

"I think I am fully prepared to move to the level of record producer being a sound system operator, events promoter and learning the stages of record production from veterans in the business," the US-based Bryan told the Jamaica Observer. "I am scouting for new talent for my label."

Bryan is no stranger to the music business. He operated the sound system Hot Lips Disco, which was based on Windsor Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

"I love music because I am surrounded by music from a very tender age. My dad Thomas had a record changer back in those days. He loved listening to the songs of Bob Marley and I would get up early to listen with dad, as I was fascinated by those same songs," he said. "I started to build a sound system from scratch with the help of my mom who had migrated to USA. She sent me a 200-watts amplifier, and I purchased two speaker boxes, microphone and mixer."

According to him, he gave youth an opportunity to showcase their talent. He migrated to New York in 1997 but relocated to Florida in 2000. And, he still harboured dreams of being a record producer.

"I kept close contact with friends in the music business in Jamaica, read as much as I can on artiste management, the steps in record production – from identifying the best rhythm which complements the artiste vocals, recording, mixing, labelling and distribution," he said.

He hopes to fill the ranks of his label with new talent.