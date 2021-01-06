Buju Banton riding high

UPSIDE Down 2020, the Grammy-nominated album by Buju Banton, continues to rise on the US Current Reggae Albums chart. It shoots from number eight to four this week, selling an additional 101 copies to bring its sales total to 9,494.

In July the album spent three weeks at number one.

The US Current Reggae Albums chart is available by subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, which tracks the top-selling albums in the United States. The current number one is World on Fire by Stick Figure, which sold 158 copies last week for total sales of 28,143.

Rising from number 11 to two is Flores Y Burbujas by Argentinian act El Natty Combo. Afro Records released this 12-track set in November.

Former chart-topper Look for The Good by Jason Mraz is steady at number three, while another Grammy-nominated set, Higher Place, by Skip Marley inches up to five.

Reggae Gold 2020 leaps 25 places from number 31 to six, while the long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector's Edition dips to seven. To date, it has sold 2,972 copies.

Interestingly, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica has been on the chart for 30 weeks, the longest by a Jamaican title. It peaked at number two in 2019.

The Grammy-nominated Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals is number eight; Live at The Rainbow 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers is nine and Rebelution's Dub Collection completes the top 10.

High-riding Skillibeng moves up two places to number 14 with his mixtape, The Prodigy. It sold 36 copies to bring its two-week total to 81.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers spends a 52nd week on top. Legend is also on multiple Billboard charts.

Back in the reggae table, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is number two; Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is at three; and World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers four and five, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 slips to number six, Higher Place by Skip Marley is down to seven, and Fixtape by Popcaan is steady at eight.

After his death in October, The Best of Johnny Nash entered the chart for the first time in November at number five. It jumps back into the chart at nine.

Exodus by Bob Marley and The Wailers is number 10.

Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring rapper Rick Ross and singer Ari Lennox is down from number 15 to 17 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

On regional charts, Because I'm Black by Chezidek is number one on The Foundation Radio Network's Top 100 Songs of 2020.

Guilty, a remake by singers Hopeton Lindo and Fiona, is number one on the South Florida Top 97 Songs of 2020.

On the Rebel Vibez Top 10 Canadian Reggae Chart, Wicked Heart by Mikey Dangerous and Sizzla is number one.