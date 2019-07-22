BUJU BARES SOLE

BUJU Banton gave a musical feast to the thousands who eagerly awaited his performance under the early Sunday morning sun at Reggae Sumfest's Festival Night 2 at Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

“The Gargamel” was the closing act for the festival's final day. Being the consummate showman, he chanted and danced across the stage, performing hit songs including Destiny, Untold Stories, Not an Easy Road and Champion before removing his shoes.

“No disrespect, if I continue in these shoes I going drop. I don't care. Di shoes don't make di man, is di man make di shoes,” Buju declared.

Barefoot for the remainder of his 75-minute set, the lanky singjay captivated the full house with other favourites including Close One Yesterday, Give I Strength and Hills and Valley.

He lashed out at Jamaican leaders for divesting Jamaica's assets before doing Sell Out. Buju also encouraged the current crop of reggae artistes to record lasting music.

“Look to your generation today an' ask your entertainers for jewels,” he told the audience.

He addressed other social issues, discouraging Jamaicans from videotaping motor vehicle crash scenes, but instead try to assist victims.

“I don't know what di hell is dis. They are losing it,” he said.

The audience screamed after he closed his first performance at Reggae Sumfest in over 10 years.

Earlier, Beres Hammond delivered a scintillating performance. Dropping favourites like One Dance, Step Aside, Double Trouble, Pull up The Vibes, She Loves Me Now, I Feel Good, the veteran singer had, especially the female fans, eating out of his hands.

Saturday evening also saw riveting sets from Jah9 and Etana. The latter belted out Warrior Love, Better Tomorrow, My Man, Jah Jah Blessings, and more.

Jah9 connected with Avocado and the soulful New Name.

Lila Ike and Sevana, who did cameos during Protoje's set, were impressive.

In a show of unity, Protoje called up Agent Sasco, Jessie Royal and Chronixx to perform well-received collaborations.

On his own, Protoje delivered a scorching performance during which he chided leaders of the country over allegations of corruption before stepping into the popular Blood Money. He also scored with Kingston be Wise and Rasta Love.

Festival Night 2 saw performances from three former Digicel Rising Star winners: Dalton Harris — who also won the 2018 UK XFactor, Romain Virgo and Christopher Martin.

Harris received rousing response for his rendition of Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing. He closed with Pauper.

Virgo and Martin were also in good form. They combined on Chatty Chatty, after performing individual sets.

Joe Bogdanovich, head of Summerfest Promotions — promoters of Sumfest, told the Jamaica Observer that the show exceeded his expectations. He conceded that the festival has outgrown Catherine Hall, its home since it was launched in 1993.

“We outgrew the festival yesterday (Festival Night 1) and today (Festival Night 2). But we are looking for not just a festival we are looking for a performance place where we can bring music from all over the world that wants to be here and I think we can do it. We have to get a really good facility that artistes are comfortable with... artistes like to be here,” Bogdanovich said.