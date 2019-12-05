Buju, Ifrica cry foul

At least two Jamaican artistes are denying reports that they have been booked for the Nigeria Reggae Festival later this month. The management for Buju Banton is contradicting Internet reports that the deejay will headline the event, set for December 28-30.

Media reports from the West African nation indicate that Buju Banton, Sizzla and Queen Ifrica have been confirmed to appear on the inaugural festival set for Awka, the capital of Anambra state in south-east Nigeria.

However, when contacted, Ronnie Tomlinson, his publicist, stated that Buju was not booked.

“Nope, we know nothing about this show,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Buju Banton has kept busy with his Long Walk to Freedom Tour, which kicked off at the National Stadium in St Andrew in March. It was his first major activity since being released from prison in December last year.

Since then, he has made stops in the Caribbean, including Barbados, Trinidad, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas and most recently at the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica.

During the summer, he performed at a handful of reggae music festivals in Europe. He is set to perform on the Welcome To Jamrock Cruise which takes place from December 9 to 14.

Meanwhile, Queen Ifrica also indicated that she is not confirmed for the festival in Nigeria.

“No contract signed, but something was said in passing,” she said.

Vincent Omoko, president of Music Africa Awake, organisers of the event, said the aim is to preach peace and unity to Nigerians through reggae music, given the chaotic situation in that country. He noted that the three-day event would also feature symposiums, a peace rally, cultural exhibitions and A-list reggae acts from the Diaspora in conjunction with local artistes.

The Music Africa Awake president explained that one of the reasons for inviting Diaspora artistes to perform at the festival, is to encourage younger artistes to persevere in their musical careers.