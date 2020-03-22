Buju show postponed in T&T
Reggae artiste Buju Banton will not be performing in Trinidad for the annual I Am Legend concert which was originally set for the Easter weekend.
The organisers have decided to reschedule the event to a soon-to-be decided date in light of the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings
“The world as we know it has the potential to change in light of this pandemic and this isn't something to be taken lightly. We've been closely monitoring developments on this issue since February and now it's time to act. We cannot afford to simply ignore this issue. People are losing their lives and our event is one that caters to a broad demographic of people, many of whom would be between the ages of 40 and 65. That's the power of good, reggae music. It has the ability to bring out both the young and the young at heart,” said businessman Glenroy Watson, who is the promoter of the event.
Watson said because of this reality, the stakes are very high and that is not a risk his company is willing to take.
Buju Banton headlines the concert a year ago and used the opportunity to reconnect with his fans in the twin-island republic following his 10-year jail sentence on drug trafficking charges.
“Rest assured that when the I Am Legend concert date is announced and our line-up of artistes are revealed when all cause for concern is settled, the show will be nothing short of spectacular. For now, the safety and health of everyone out there, is our primary concern,” said Watson.
