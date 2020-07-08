Buju up and running

UPSIDE Down, Buju Banton's first album in 10 years, makes its presence felt on the charts this week in North America. The 18-track set, released June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island Records/Roc Nation, sold 2,995 copies in its first week.

Upside Down opens at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart (which combines streaming and sales). Over on the Current Reggae Albums chart (which is a sales-driven tally and available via subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), Banton debuts at number one.

The Billboard entry is the singjay's 11th. He first made the chart in 1994 when Voice of Jamaica peaked at number eight, while in 1995 Til Shiloh rose to number two. Inna Heights went straight to number one in 1997, while Unchained Spirit peaked at two in 2000.

Ultimate Collection reached number six in 2001, while The Best of Buju Banton stalled at number eight in 2002. Friends for Life got to number three in 2003, while Toppa Di Top and Dirty Rhythms went to number seven in 2006. That same year, Too Bad reached number six. Rasta Got Soul reached as far as number two in 2009.

The Grammy-winning Before The Dawn, his last studio release, reached number two in 2010.

Upside Down is also number 23 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and number 27 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Vybz Kartel's Of Dons And Divas debuts at number six on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. It also enters the Top Current Album Sales chart at 80.

On the Current Reggae Albums chart, Of Dons And Divas is number two, selling 1,016 copies.

Of Dons and Divas is Kartel's seventh album to chart on the Billboard Reggae table. He first made the chart in 2011 with Kingston Story, which reached number seven.

Xyclone — whose Congress Society was also released on June 26 —enters the Current Reggae Albums chart at number five with 371 copies sold. His four previous albums all made the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Banana, the collaboration by Conkarah featuring Shaggy, continues to make moves internationally. After going number one in the Netherlands, it slips to number four on that country's Top 100 Singles Chart.

It rises from number five to three on Billboard's Mexico Ingles Airplay chart, and from number five to two on the Mexico Airplay chart. On Canada's CHR/Top 40 Chart, Banana stalls at number 45, while on the Canadian Hot 100 it moves from number 68 to 62 in its third week.

Over to Billboard's Latin charts, No Me Ame by producer Rvssian, featuring Anuel AA and Juice WRLD, slips from number 46 to 48 on the Hot Latin Songs, while holding steady at number 33 on Latin Airplay.

No Me Ame inches down from number 23 to 24 on Latin Pop Airplay, while moving up from number 17 to 16 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay.

After spending three weeks at number one on the Adult R&B Songs chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley holds steady at number six. On the Hot R&B Songs chart, it falls from number 12 to 14, and from number 13 to 19 on the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay where it peaked at nine.