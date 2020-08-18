Bunny Wailer out of hospital

BUNNY Wailer is currently undergoing therapy in a private rehabilitation facility, after being discharged from a Kingston-based hospital last Monday.

Maxine Stowe, his manager, said the reggae singer is responding favourably.

“He's responding good. It's his second stroke and he's somewhat familiar with the routine, because after the stroke you have to build up your muscles and stuff like that. He's still balancing... it's not an overnight thing,” she told Jamaica Observer.

Bunny Wailer, 73, was admitted on July 20 after a massive stroke. This was his second stroke in two years.

In May, Bunny Wailer was shaken by the disappearance of his partner of more than 50 years, Jean “Sister Jean” Watt. Watt, 70, who suffers from memory loss, has not been heard from since.

The family is also offering a cash reward for her safe return home.

The Duhaney Park police are investigating.

“We're still asking for prayers for his continued recovery... Sister Jean is still missing and that is still weighing heavily on us and for her to be found in a satisfactory manner,” said Stowe.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He is a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Marley died of cancer in May 11, 1981, while Tosh was killed at his St Andrew home on September 11, 1987.

Bunny Wailer's albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock 'n' Groove which came out five years later. His hit songs include Cool Runnings, Ballroom Floor, Crucial and Bald Head Jesus.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government awarded Bunny Wailer an Order of Merit, the country's fourth highest honour. The Government again recognised his contribution to Jamaican music in February 2019 with a Reggae Gold Award.